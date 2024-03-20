Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,314,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. 358,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

