Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. 126,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

