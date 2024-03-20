Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 190,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

