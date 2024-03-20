Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.