Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Shell by 186.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

