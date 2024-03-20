Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,468 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $118.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

