Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average is $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The company has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

