Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

