Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

