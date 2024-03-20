Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,899 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.39.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

