Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

