Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.