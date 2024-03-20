Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,289 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

