Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.73 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $331.95 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.33.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

