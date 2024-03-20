RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.4 %

RBCP opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $131.99.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $23,358,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

