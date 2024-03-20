Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Real Good Food Stock Down 6.1 %

RGF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Real Good Food by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 608,411 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66,133 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 713.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 452,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 397,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 529,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

