Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.30. 790,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,299,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.