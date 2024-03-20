Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. 1,395,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,300,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Redfin Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

