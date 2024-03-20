Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 509,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

