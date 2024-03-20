Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.83

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.83 and last traded at $176.66, with a volume of 215412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.