Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of RF opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

