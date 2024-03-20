Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $617.50

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 617.50 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 919 ($11.70), with a volume of 116522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($11.61).

RNWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £727.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,545.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 796.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

