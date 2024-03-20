Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.5% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.87. The stock had a trading volume of 502,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,096. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $306.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

