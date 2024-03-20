Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $4.89 Million in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. IRadimed comprises about 0.8% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IRadimed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in IRadimed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. 9,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. IRadimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

