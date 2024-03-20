Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $441,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 412,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

