Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,155 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 257,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,577. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

