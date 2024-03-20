Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.58. 2,117,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,333. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $476.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average of $427.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

