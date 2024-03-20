Reviewing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shell and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.80%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $323.18 billion 0.67 $19.36 billion $5.66 11.74 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Shell and New Source Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.99% 14.69% 6.79% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -6.82, indicating that its share price is 782% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

