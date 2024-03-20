Reviewing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Development Funding IV and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20

EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $705.67 million 4.49 $173.05 million $1.97 21.25

This table compares United Development Funding IV and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 24.52% 6.96% 3.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

