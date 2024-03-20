Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

