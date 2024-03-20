Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 652,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

