Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Saia by 68.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at about $65,303,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.16.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $560.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.74 and a 200 day moving average of $449.28. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

