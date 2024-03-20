Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

