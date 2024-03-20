Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $88.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

