Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Featured Stories

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

