RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and $1.51 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,304 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,381,802.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

