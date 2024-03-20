Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paymentus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at about $11,806,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paymentus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paymentus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paymentus Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE PAY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 142,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,564. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

