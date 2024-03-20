Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 264,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.54.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

