Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,962. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

