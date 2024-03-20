Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 93,354 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

CLB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,789. The firm has a market cap of $766.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

