Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $280,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 657,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,973. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

