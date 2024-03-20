Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 203,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

