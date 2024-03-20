Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 518 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 2,413,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,193,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

