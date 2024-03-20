RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,873,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,001,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLX Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,686,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after buying an additional 624,737 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in RLX Technology by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RLX Technology by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.98.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

