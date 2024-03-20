Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 2,093,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860,780. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

