Rockland Trust Co. Has $692,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 1.49% of Kellanova worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,850,858. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

