Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 169,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.