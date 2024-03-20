Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

