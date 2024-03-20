Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,815,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,413,330. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

