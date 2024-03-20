Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,148 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

